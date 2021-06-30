WWE NXT Results: Huge women's title match announced for Great American Bash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Great American Bash is set to return next week on the black-and-gold brand and the title bout on the card has finally been revealed.

Last night's NXT action determined who would take on reigning Women's Tag Team champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell as a mega triple threat brawl took place.

Raquel Gonzalez & DakotaKai, Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon and Io Shirai & Zoey Stark all took to the ring to fight for their place on next Tuesday's Great American Bash card. In the end, it was Shirai and Stark who emerged victorious after Shirai hit Kai with a moonsault and ended the bout with the pin.

The new tag team pairing will take on LeRae and Hartwell of The Way next Tuesday when the Great American Bash makes its return.

After earning their spot on the event card, Shirai addressed reigning Tag Team champion LeRae: "You have never beaten me. Next week, we become champions."

Another tag team fight from the latest Tuesday Night action saw Xia Li and Boa of defeat Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas.

Li took the win for Tian Sha after a brutal roundhouse kick to the face of Martinez almost knocked her out cold. Before she could even complete the pin, Li was ushered away from a glassy-eyed Martinez and the match was stopped.

The Great American Bash event will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida next Tuesday on July 6th.

