FIFA 22 Beta: Leaked images show Kylian Mbappe in first look

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

More images of what appears to be the FIFA 22 Beta have been leaked online as we edge closer to the game's anticipated release.

Various leaks have surfaced over the past few weeks regarding gameplay and in-game screenshots, despite EA's latest creation having let to be revealed to the world.

This led to a previous play-test being shut down entirely by the game's developers after some content creators noted that significant changes were forecast for the successful FIFA series.

That being said, there has been no confirmation so far that further tests will take place despite EA taking this drastic course of action. Nevertheless, this has not stopped further leaks from emerging online.

Read more: FIFA 22 Beta: Sign Up, Leaks, Release Date, And More

FIFA 22 Beta Leaks

Thanks to KingPangpard, we now have more information regarding what FIFA 22 could potentially look like once it is launched in the autumn and what we can expect from the latest game in the franchise.

All new statistics, including expected goals (xG) and updated heat maps, look to be part of the latest edition.

The same source also provided a first look at the menu screen (via UltimateTeamUK), which shows Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe standing motionless within the options themselves.

While this may not be the gameplay that we are all wanting to see, it is interesting to see how EA have adapted their user interface for their upcoming release.

Of course, we are expecting far more content to be revealed before FIFA 22 is released, so stay tuned as we sit with our legs crossed and wait patiently.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News