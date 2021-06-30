Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Where can I buy tickets?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's fight is likely to be the hottest ticket in town when the two fighters face off in a boxing ring for the first time.

The two have a date organised to go head to head in the squared circle, with both men coming from vastly different worlds.

Paul was, and still is, a successful YouTuber before turning to the boxing ring, having competed in the undercard of the first bout in Manchester between KSI and his brother, Logan Paul, back in 2018.

He managed to defeat KSI's sibling, Deji, after his corner threw in the towel in a fight that the American influencer dominated. Since then, Paul has gone from strength to strength by delivering knockouts to AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren respectively with a perfect professional record so far.

Woodley was top of the MMA tree once upon a time, having become the UFC Welterweight Champion at UFC 201, defeating Robbie Lawler by knockout. Also known as "The Chosen One", he went on to make four successful defences before losing to the highly-respected Karamu Usman and will be making his debut in a boxing ring.

Read more: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Tickets

So you will be wondering where tickets for this fight can be purchased, and how you can get yourself a seat inside the arena on Saturday 28th August 2021, which is likely to be 29th August 2021 for those watching in the UK.

With the venue having yet to be announced, of course, there is no ticket information currently available.

However, fear not, as soon as details emerge from the respective boxing promotions or venues, we will provide the information right here, so stick with us!

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News