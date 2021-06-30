Portsmouth news: Pompey weighing up transfer swoop for 26-year-old Championship ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portsmouth have already made a brisk start to their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign as manager Danny Cowley looks to assemble a squad which is capable of challenging for promotion in League One.

After parting ways with a host of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the club last season, Pompey have managed to bolster their squad by signing Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Liam Vincent.

Considering that Portsmouth are no longer able to call upon the services of Ryan Williams, they may need to add to their attacking options this summer and thus a move for a player who has featured regularly at this level during his career could turn out to be a wise decision.

According to the Coventry Telegraph, Pompey are reportedly keeping tabs on Coventry City midfielder Jamie Allen ahead of a potential swoop.

The 26-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Wigan Athletic and Salford City, has been used predominantly in an advanced role by Coventry during his time at the club.

It is understood that Portsmouth have contacted the Sky Blues over Allen's availability as they look to step up their pursuit of the midfielder.

Following his side's promotion to the Championship last year, the midfielder was limited to just 22 appearances in this division as Coventry sealed a 16th place finish in the second-tier standings.

With Allen's deal set to run until 2022, this summer represents the final opportunity that Coventry will get to secure a respectable fee for him if they are indeed open to the possibility of parting ways with the former Burton Albion man.

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Arsenal? 62 64 70 72

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Portsmouth are able to beat the likes of Salford and Wigan to Allen's signature.

Whereas the midfielder only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.23 in the Championship last season, he may benefit from moving to a team who are in a lower division.

However, when you consider that Allen has only ever produced 24 direct goal contributions in 161 League One appearances, he may struggle to make a difference for Pompey if they do opt to sign him.

Therefore, it could be argued that instead of swooping for the midfielder, Portsmouth should instead turn their attention to securing the services of an individual who has achieved a great deal of success at this level in recent years.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Four Premier League clubs want to sign surprise Liverpool hero

News Now - Sport News