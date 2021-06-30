Alchemy Stars Codes July 2021: How To Redeem, Free Items And More

Tactical role-playing mobile game Alchemy Stars has a bunch of codes for you to redeem and we have all the details you need to unlock great items.

Mobile games are a big hit currently and Alchemy Stars is not the only one to have lots of redeem codes; Idle Heroes is also one to allow players to unlock free items.

The adventure game was released in June of this year; despite this, it has been thoroughly enjoyed by the gaming community.

With these redeem codes giving you lots of rewards all for free, everyone who plays the game should be redeeming them as soon as possible.

Here is everything you need to know surrounding the Alchemy Stars codes for this month:

Alchemy Stars Codes July 2021

July is nearly here, and that should mean a lot of codes will be released for the game. Be sure to come back here in July to find out what codes will be available.

Alchemy Stars Codes June 2021

With the game only being released this month and midway through the month, there was only one code the game released to get fans somewhat of a welcome gift.

The code is:

Alchemystars: When you redeem this, it gives you 3,000 nightium, 200 heartstone, and also two T2 gifts.

No doubt there will be a few more codes for players to use in the month of July.

How to redeem Alchemy Stars Codes

Redeeming these codes is easy, and it only takes a few minutes to complete.

Open up Alchemy Stars on your phone.

Then complete stages 1-9.

Tap on the exclamation icon (!).

Then you scroll down to the bottom of the events tab.

When there you press the 'Code Redeeming Center' button.

Simply enter the code you have.

Check your mailbox and your rewards should be there.

Make sure to redeem these codes for as soon as possible as they have a time limit and could expire before you realise.



