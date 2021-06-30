Coco Gauff: Wimbledon star demonstrates unbelievable technique in hilarious photo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff is through to the second round of Wimbledon after easing past British wildcard Francesca Jones.

The American marked her return to the grass with a 7-5, 6-4 win over straight sets in an hour and 37 minutes. Gauff celebrated her win by sharing a hilarious photo snapped from her match against Jones.

The 17-year-old is pictured at full-stretch, lunging to return the ball to her Wimbledon opponent. And of course, in true Gauff fashion, she has shared the image on her Twitter with the caption: "I made this ball in the court btw," with a laughing emoji.

More than 13,000 people have liked the tweet and hundreds have commented praising the athlete for her insane technique.

Gauff will face Russia's Elena Vesnina tomorrow in the second round of the English tournament. The world number 23 will be looking to build on her promising 2021 run, after she reached her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open earlier this month, becoming the youngest player to reach the quarters of a major competition since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006.

