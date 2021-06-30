A video of Deontay Wilder bench pressing emerged on social media on Monday night and Dillian Whyte responded to it by calling him a ‘clown’.

On 24th July, Tyson Fury and Wilder will battle for a third time after Tyson Fury and his team couldn’t finalise a contract in time with Anthony Joshua and his team.

We still wait for the Battle of Britain, but AJ didn’t seem too keen to fight The Gypsy King.

Fury and Wilder’s first bout included the incredible comeback of Fury as it was his first fight after his battle with mental health issues.

He produced an amazing moment in the fight as he got up after being knocked down in the last round to salvage a controversial split draw.

In their rematch on the 22nd February 2020, Fury beat Wilder by a TKO in the 7th round after Wilder’s team threw in the towel. The third fight sees The Bronze Bomber wanting revenge and to get back the WBC title.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

How is The Bronze Bomber training? Well, he took to social media on Monday night and posted a video of him bench pressing and screaming down the camera and calling out Fury for insulting him at their kickoff press conference on the 15th June.

During that press conference, The Gypsy King promised Wilder that he would ‘run him over like I’m an 18-wheeler’.

According to a report from TalkSPORT, Wilder said: “I’m gonna be a train. You said you a semi truck? I’m gonna run you over with a train baby.

“You better get your weight up.”

How does Whyte come into the picture? Well after Fury beat Wilder, The Villain was the first to call out Fury for a bout, however Fury wanted Joshua but the Villain didn’t take it too well.

Whyte, who has previously mocked Wilder on several occasions, reacted on social media. He posted on his Instagram story: “Look at this clown with the baby bench press kmt [kiss my teeth] #ClownWeight.”

We still await a response from Wilder, but we are keen to find out.

News Now - Sport News