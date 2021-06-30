Watford transfer rumours: Hornets forward linked with exit as Spanish side circles

After guiding his side to promotion from the Championship last season, Watford manager Xisco Munoz will now be hoping to achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight during the upcoming campaign.

The Spaniard has already started his preparations for the Hornets' return to the Premier League by launching an overhaul of his squad.

As well sanctioning the departures of Ben Wilmot, Achraf Lazaar, Carlos Sanchez and Jerome Sinclair, Munoz has managed to secure the services of six new players.

With there being plenty of time left in the transfer window for the Watford boss to make further alterations to his team, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to make a decision regarding the future of one of the club's forgotten men.

Since joining the Hornets in 2017, Cucho Hernandez has ultimately failed to make any inroads on their starting eleven as he has been loaned out on three separate occasions.

After recently returning to Vicarage Road following a temporary stint at Getafe, the Colombian is now seemingly attracting interest from another Spanish side.

According to Onda Cero (as cited by Sport Witness), Granada are reportedly keeping tabs on Hernandez ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The forward is no stranger to La Liga having played 79 games in this particular division during his career and thus may be tempted to move to the Nazaries.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Rafa Mir is also being lined up as a target for Granada as their new manager Roberto Moreno looks to put his own stamp on their squad.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Hernandez has yet to play a game in the Premier League for Watford, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that this division is famed for if the club opt to keep him this summer.

Furthermore, the forward will need to overtake the likes of Troy Deeney, Ashley Fletcher, Joao Pedro, Andre Gray, Isaac Success and Emmanuel Dennis in the pecking order at Vicarage Road if he is to feature regularly at this level next season.

A lack of consistency at times during the previous campaign by Hernandez resulted in him recording an average WhoScored match rating of 6.60 as he was only able to provide five direct goal contributions in 23 appearances.

If Watford are able to secure a sizeable fee for the forward, they ought to sanction a permanent exit this summer as they could use the money generated from this sale to strengthen their options in other areas ahead of their return to the top-flight.

