England vs Germany: Lionesses praise men's team after incredible Euro 2020 win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionesses Steph Houghton and Jill Scott were full of praise for their male counterparts as England defeated Germany in the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

England overcame Germany 2-0 at Wembley yesterday, booking a quarter-final clash against Ukraine on Saturday. Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were both on the scoresheet, while defender Harry Maguire was named UEFA’s Star of the Match.

The performance has gained praise from all quarters, and the Lionesses have joined in the adulation of their male counterparts. Manchester City defender Houghton, who has 121 England caps to her name, shared a photo on Twitter of the men’s team celebrating with multiple Saint George’s flag emojis and the caption: “get in lads! Engerlaaaanddd!”

Midfielder Scott joined in with her teammate, writing “YEEEEESSSSSS! WELL DONE!!!!” alongside an image of goalscorers Sterling and Kane. The 34-year-old Scott is one of the most capped England players of all time, appearing 151 times for her country.

Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson, who appeared on Crouchy's Year-Late Euros to discuss the game, revealed she was emotional after the final whistle. The 33-year-old played for England 50 times between 2006 and 2015, scoring 15 goals.

“Guys I don’t know how I’m going to compose myself for the show tonight,” she said. “I’ve cried, I’ve gone through every emotion. This is why we love football. It’s the best when you win.”

Houghton, Scott and Sanderson have all experienced going far in an international tournament. During their time as international players, England reached the final of the Euros in 2009 and the semi-finals of the tournament in 2017.

The Lionesses also finished with a bronze medal at the 2015 World Cup, before placing fourth four years later in France. They will be hoping their male counterparts can go even better and win the country’s first ever European title.

News Now - Sport News