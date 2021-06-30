World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paused his training in preparation for his fight with Deontay Wilder next month to celebrate Harry Kane's goal against Germany on Tuesday.

Millions of England fans up and down the country celebrated as the Three Lions registered their first knock-out victory over Germany in 55 years.

The game, broadcast by BBC, attracted a peak TV audience of 20.6m. A further 6.5m watched on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Raheem Sterling, who is England's top scorer at Euro 2020, scored England's opener as he turned home Luke Shaw's pinpoint cross.

Thomas Muller provided a rare miss as Germany had the opportunity to level the scores, but the 40,000 England fans at Wembley broke into wild celebrations as victory was secured with Kane's header just four minutes from full-time.

Many more Three Lions fans celebrated overseas, including Fury, 32, who is across the pond in Las Vegas training for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder on July 24.

Whilst he was unable to watch the Three Lions take on their European nemesis at Wembley Stadium, Fury made sure to keep up with the big game as he followed the action on an iPhone propped up at the side of his boxing ring.

It resulted in the heavyweight champion breaking into celebratory scenes following Kane's header and singing the football anthem "It's coming home" as he and his gym mates celebrated.

There was one member of his team who was not joining in with the ecstatic scenes, however, with Fury's German sparring partner, Christian Thun, receiving a fair amount of stick.

In a video shared online, one of Fury's gym mates could be heard shouting "Christian" as the England contingency taunted his misfortune.

Fury has long been an avid England fan including following the Three Lions to France for Euro 2016.

Back then the popular boxer was a regular consumer of drugs and alcohol and it was highly unlikely that he would enter the ring again.

He even spent more than 1000 Euros on 200 jagerbombs while partying with England fans in NIce.

Fast forward five years and Fury must defend his world heavyweight champion belt on July 24 before taking on Anthony Joshua in a historic undisputed bout.

England will take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday (8pm kick-off) live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It is not known how many England fans will be in Italy for this weekend's clash with travellers from the UK having to self-isolate for five days upon arrival.

