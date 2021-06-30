Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats ace set for exit as League One side close in on move

With the 2021/22 season set to kick-off in August, it will be intriguing to see how Sunderland will respond to their disappointing end to the previous campaign.

The Black Cats ultimately ran out of steam under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson as they missed out on the chance to seal a return to the Championship.

Ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of the club, the 40-year-old has already decided to make some drastic changes to his squad by parting ways with a host of individuals.

The mass exodus of players from the Stadium of Light may not be over yet as it is looking increasingly likely that Sunderland could be about to wave goodbye to George Dobson.

According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old is set to complete a move to Charlton Athletic after agreeing personal terms with the Black Cats' League One rivals.

Sunderland could potentially be in line to secure a reasonable fee for Dobson due to the fact that his current deal runs until 2022.

It is understood that this particular transfer is expected to be finalised in the not too distant future.

After being limited to 11 appearances during the first-half of the previous campaign, Dobson was loaned out by Sunderland to AFC Wimbledon earlier this year.

A fruitful stint at Plough Lane for the midfielder resulted in him featuring on 24 occasions for the Dons as he helped them avoid relegation to League Two.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Sunderland are currently short of options in central midfield following the departures of Josh Scowen, Grant Leadbitter and Max Power, it comes as somewhat of a shock that they are willing to cash in on Dobson.

A stand-out performer for the Dons at this level last season, the midfielder managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.01 which was only bettered by two of his former team-mates.

Whilst it is safe to say that Dobson has struggled for consistency during his time at Sunderland, the club could potentially regret sanctioning this deal if he goes on to thrive at The Valley for Charlton.

However, if Johnson is able to secure the services of some classy operators due to the money that the Black Cats will receive from Dobson's departure, there is no reason why his side cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success in the absence of the midfielder next season.

