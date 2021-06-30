Football Manager 2022 is on the way and fans of the series are excited to see what Sports Interactive come up with next.

Over the years, the successful football management simulator has typically been available for PC and was introduced to the gaming community back in 1992 - titled Championship Manager.

The series was rebranded to Football Manager in 2004 after the developers lost the naming rights to the initial franchise. Since then, 16 further games have been released with 2022 being the next in line.

While the details remain very much hidden by Sports Interactive, speculation is already rife regarding what gaming platforms the latest edition will be available on.

Football Manager has been available on all Xbox consoles, as well as a handful of Sony devices such as PSP and PlayStation Vita. But questions remain as to whether PlayStation 5 and PS4 gamers will get the chance to experience football management

Is Football Manager 2022 coming to PS5/PS4?

At this time, no information has officially been confirmed regarding whether Sony users get the chance to play Football Manager. However, we doubt that this would be likely.

Sports Interactive confirmed before the introduction of last year's game and explained why PS5/PS4 players will miss out. Miles Jacobsen, the FM director and executive producer told his followers on Twitter why this was the case.

"Our friends at @Xbox have spent years asking for us to come back to their consoles. It's how both FM19 & FM20 ended up on game pass towards the end of the cycle, and now FM21 on Xbox One & Series X/S.

"Sony didn't."

We don't think this stance will either - unless there is a significant change of events from now until the time of release.

Nevertheless, we will keep you in the loop and alter this article if any new information emerges.

