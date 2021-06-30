Micah Richards and Alex Scott have become two of Britain’s most popular football pundits over the past couple of years.

Richards has been hailed as a breath of fresh air on Sky Sports and BBC Sport since becoming a full-time pundit.

Similarly, Scott’s knowledge, enthusiasm and cheerful personality has earned her plenty of fans thanks to her work on Sky Sports and the BBC.

Scott was announced as the new host of Football Focus in May and there’s talk that the Arsenal and England legend could also be a commentator on FIFA 22.

Richards and Scott have great on-screen chemistry and there’s always plenty of playful banter flying about whenever they’re in the same studio.

They were working together for Match of the Day following Monday’s two enthralling Euro 2020 Round of 16 matches.

Analysing Spain’s 5-3 victory over Croatia, the pair discussed the first goal of the game.

Pedri’s back-pass rolled under goalkeeper Unai Simon’s foot and into the back of the net for one of the tournament’s most calamitous goals.

Micah Richards stitches up Alex Scott

Unbeknownst to Scott, Richards then moved on to talking about a similar own goal that his colleague once scored during her playing days with Arsenal.

“What about your one here, Alex?” Richards asked.

“What?! You have done me dirty!” Scott responded.

She added: “Chappers, Micah gets to sit on BBC and get to talk about scoring goals and then you just pulled out that clip of me scoring an own goal!

“You guys done me dirty, man!”

Watch the funny clip here…

Superb!

You’ve got to love both Micah and Alex, two of the best and funniest pundits on TV right now.

Let’s check out some of the reaction from viewers on Twitter…

Who is the best pundit at Euro 2020?

A recent study found that both Richards and Scott are among the most popular pundits working at Euro 2020.

Richards was named as the eighth-best pundit while Scott was one place higher in the rankings.

Gary Neville (sixth), Roy Keane (fifth), Frank Lampard (fourth), Rio Ferdinand (third) and Ian Wright (second) were above them.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was named as the best pundit at this summer’s European Championships.

