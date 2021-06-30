Starfield: Latest Trailer Revealed

Starfield recently revealed a new trailer for the game and we have all the details that you need to know.

Sadly, fans have to wait for a while to play Starfield; the highly anticipated game will not be released until next year.

Read More: Starfield: What is the release date?

Despite this wait for the game to be released, there is no doubt that a lot more details will be released before the game comes out.

The upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Bethesda Game Studios will take fans on a great adventure through the universe.

Read More: Starfield: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Size, Switch, PS5, Latest News and Everything You Need To Know

Latest Starfield Trailer Revealed

Starfield’s developers are known to be great at what they do, as they made huge award-winning games Skyrim and Fallout 4.

In the trailer, which is over two minutes long, you see the whole universe that will be available to explore in Starfield.

View the trailer down below:

The trailer has it all, from huge spaceships, to characters, weapons and lots of the universe. Watching the clips from the video, it is hard to not get excited.

It will be amazing to get our hands on the game when it is released and fly the spaceships all around the Starfield Universe.

Sadly though for Playstation and Nintendo Switch players, the game is exclusive for Xbox, and although this will be gutting for some, it is a huge coup for Xbox.

Be sure to keep an eye out for updates as no doubt news will come out with more trailers so gamers get another glimpse of what Starfield has to offer.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News