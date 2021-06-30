England recorded one of the most famous victories at an international tournament in living memory on Tuesday night.

Pitted against arch-rivals Germany in the last-16 of Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate's side held their nerve to clinch a famous 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

The scenes inside Wembley Stadium showed the footballing world exactly how much this game meant to the English public.

Though Southgate was criticised for his perceived pragmatism and overly cautious approach in the pre-match build up, he received full vindication for his decisions with an exceptional team display.

To a man the players were brilliant, patient and clinical in the decisive moments against one of international football's historic heavyweights.

Harry Maguire was named man of the match for a colossal display in central defence, but he didn't quite get the credit he deserved from Sky Sports' player ratings.

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

The Manchester United centre-back was awarded a 7/10 while his centre-back partners John Stones and Kyle Walker earned ratings of 7/10 and 6/10 respectively.

However, Maguire's rating was not the biggest injustice on the list.

Indeed, Luke Shaw, who assisted Raheem Sterling's opener, made the timely interception that led to Kane's killer second and was generally excellent both with and without the ball throughout the game, was given a 6/10 rating.

Rather understandably, England fans on Twitter were left absolutely seething by the injustice.

Declan Rice, meanwhile, was also given a 6/10 rating despite the fact he defended stoically in the heart of midfield while on a yellow card for the best part of 80 minutes.

Once again, that rating wasn't met with enthusiasm from the fans on Twitter.

Raheem Sterling was given a deserved 9/10 for his match-winning display and, judging by his post-match comments, he certainly won't agree with Rice's rating either.

“The two boys in midfield, Declan and Phillips, they were class,” said Sterling while speaking to BBC after the game.

“They ate up ground and they were just animals in there. It was a great team performance.”

Here's the ratings in full below:

