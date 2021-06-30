Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury's career-defining trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder will take place in front of a capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'The Gypsy King' will go toe-to-toe with 'The Bronze Bomber' for a third time on July 24 in the main event of a pay-per-view card promoted by Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank - which comes two weeks after Conor McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Fury (30-0-1) is making the first defence of his WBC heavyweight belt he won back in February 2020 when he knocked out American champion Wilder.

Wilder (42-1-1) has challenged for a world title before - a unanimous decision win over Bernard Stiverne in 2015 - but this mark the first time he has made the ringwalk as the challenger for more than five years.

Who is on the undercard?

Boxing fans are being treated to an action-packed fight card which is currently flying under the radar featuring another championship bout on the bill, two unbeaten knockout artists who will be looking to steal the show along with a number of other top prospects also in action.

Kicking off the undercard, Toledo-born American Jared Anderson (9-0) will be hunting another knockout when he makes his Top Rank debut against Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1), who also holds a perfect record of 22 consecutive victories.

Up next, one of the most anticipated fights of the undercard sees WBA Gold heavyweight champion Robert Helenius (30-3) defending his crown against Adam Kownacki.

The heavyweight rivals will go again in a highly-anticipated rematch of their March 2020 fight which Helenius won via a shock fourth-round knockout at the Barclays Center in New York.

Kownacki said: “I’m very excited to be back in the ring. The pandemic made things hard for everyone, but things are getting back to normal.

"Being a part of an all-heavyweight pay-per-view like this feels great, and it’s a great thing for fans of our sport.

"This pay-per-view will be action-packed from top to bottom. I can’t wait to get my revenge against Robert Helenius.

"It’s been a long year waiting for the rematch, but I’ll be getting a victory on July 24.

"I feel like things will get back to normal and I will prove that I am one of the top heavyweights in the world.”

The main support comes from Nigeria's Efe Ajagba (15-0) who will challenge Cuba's Frank Sanchez (13-0) in a battle of unbeaten prospects which should be a thriller.

The undefeated Nigerian fighter, fresh off the back of his viral knockout win over Brian Howard on his comeback in April, takes on on the unbeaten Cuban boxer over ten rounds.

