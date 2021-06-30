Man United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops big Cristiano Ronaldo update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, reported Manchester United target Cristiano Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus and the forward has a big decision to make this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

After Portugal were dumped out of the European Championships by Belgium, Ronaldo is ready to decide whether his future lies with Juventus or elsewhere this summer, according to Tuttosport.

The report suggests that the Italian giants are waiting for the outcome of Ronaldo's decision and the Portuguese's plans will heavily affect how the Italian outfit manoeuvre in the transfer market.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Ronaldo?

Romano claims that Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus as it stands; the Portuguese striker and his agent Jorge Mendes are set to decide on whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave Turin this summer or not.

The Italian journalist reveals that Ronaldo is currently under contract at Juventus until June 2022, when he will then be free to leave the club for nothing upon the expiry of his deal. The 36-year-old reportedly earns €31m (£26.7m) per season.

Have United been linked with signing Ronaldo?

According to recent reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have made an offer to sign Ronaldo and bring the forward back to Old Trafford this summer.

The report claims that the potential deal would include France international Paul Pogba, however Ronaldo's first choice is a move to France to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Juventus star has reportedly been offered a £17m-a-year contract by the Red Devils, which equates to £327,000 per week.

How did Ronaldo perform at the Euros this summer?

Despite being part of the Portugal squad that were knocked out of the European Championships by Belgium earlier this week, it was another strong tournament for the 36-year-old.

Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the tournament having notched five goals, however as he won't be able to improve upon that tally, he may now miss out on the Golden Boot.

According to WhoScored, the attacker was Portugal's best performing player with a rating of 7.92 at the Euros this summer. The website handed him two man of the match awards, more than anyone in Portugal's squad. He also won 2.8 aerial duels and produced 3.8 shots per game.

At 36 years old it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will compete at the next Euros in 2024, however he should still be on course to take part in the World Cup next year in what could be his final chance to lift more silverware for his country.

