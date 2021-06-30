West Ham transfer news: Irons eye 6 foot 2 star who's perfect for David Moyes

West Ham are interested in signing Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tomiyasu?

The 22-year-old has recently been linked with Tottenham and Serie A side Atalanta. It has been reported that West Ham have now entered the race for his signature as David Moyes looks to bolster his defensive ranks this summer.

It is understood that Atalanta are also looking at other options such as Lille's Sven Botman, which could be good news for the Hammers in their pursuit of the Japanese international.

How much would Tomiyasu cost?

According to Transfermarkt, Tomiyasu is currently worth £18m, having already racked up 23 caps for his country despite his tender age.

Bologna also seem to value him at a similar price, as it has been reported that a fee of €20m (£17.1m) should be enough to seal the deal for his departure from the club.

Can Tomiyasu play in multiple positions?

He can indeed.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Tomiyasu is built like a modern-day centre-back, and that is where he has featured for the majority of his career to date.

Yet he has also been deployed as a right-back on 42 occasions, and stepped into defensive midfield 16 times to show that he is a versatile player who can flourish in various positions on the pitch.

Is Tomiyasu exactly what David Moyes needs at West Ham?

Absolutely.

Next season promises to be an exciting one for West Ham as they prepare to play in the Europa League but it will also be very demanding on the players. With midweek games packed into the schedule - something that most of the side are not used to dealing with - Moyes will have to manage his squad carefully to ensure he is getting the most out of them in domestic competitions and in Europe.

This is where Tomiyasu could be so useful. While it is likely that he would primarily be used as a central defender, he can also operate in different roles which could allow Moyes to rotate his key players at times.

The Scot was heavily reliant on Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the middle of the park in 2020/21, and he cannot expect the pair to play every single game in the coming year as well. If he has Tomiyasu at his disposal, he can move him into midfield to give Rice or Soucek a much-needed rest.

Similarly, he can do the same at right-back, pushing Tomiyasu across to the flank, and allowing Vladimir Coufal to have a breather.

By doing this, Moyes would be keeping his squad as fresh as possible so that they have a good chance of building on what they achieved over the past 12 months.

