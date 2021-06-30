Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3: UK Time, Date, Tickets, Betting Odds, Location And More
UFC fans are soon to be treated by the upcoming trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.
McGregor beat Poirier in September 2014, but 'The Diamond' got revenge in perfect fashion with a knock out victory at UFC 257.
A series of heavy punches and kicks proved to be the decisive factor in Poirier's win over McGregor, and now MMA followers are looking forward to the third meeting in the Octagon.
Date
The third meeting between Poirier and McGregor will take place on Saturday, July 10 2021 and fans are looking forward to see who will finish on top at the third attempt.
Start times have not been announced just yet, but the headline fight will likely begin in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Location
Poirier and McGregor will go head to head at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Tickets
Fans can purchase tickets from AXS.
Live Stream
With the United States having tight travel restrictions for UK nationals, many UFC fans will be forced to watch the affair from home or at sports bars.
UFC 264 will be a pay-per-view event in the UK to be shown on BT Sport Box Office. It will cost around £20.00 to access the event with repeats to be shown across the weekend.
BT Sport will show the early prelims before the headline fight begins.
More details will follow.
UK start time
Start times have not been confirmed yet but UK fans can expect the headline fight to get under way at around 6am on Sunday morning.
Fight card
UFC fans are to be blessed with an entertaining set of fights before the main event of Poirier v McGregor.
Main Card
Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor, Lightweight
Gilbert Burns v Stephen Thompson, Welterweight
Tai Tuivasa v Greg Handy, Heavyweight
Irene Aidan v Yana Kunitskaya, Women's Bantamweight
Sean O'Malley v Louis Smolka, Bantamweight
Preliminary
Carlos Condit v Max Griffin, Welterweight
Michael Pereira v Niko Price, Welterweight
Dricus du Plessis v Trevin Giles, Middleweight
Jessica Eye v Jennifer Maia, Women's Flyweight
Ryan Hall v Ilia Topuria, Featherweight
Omari Akhmedov v Brad Tavares, Middleweight
Jerome Rivera v Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Flyweight
Alen Amedovski v Hu Yaozong, Middleweight
Betting odds
With a victory to each fighter so far, even the bookmakers don't know who to back to win the clash outright.
Most of the main bookies are placing the same odds regardless of who you support.
Stats
Here are the stats and records for both Poirier and McGregor throughout their UFC careers so far:
Conor McGregor
Age: 32
Height: 5'9"
Fight record: 27 fights, 22 wins, 19 wins by KO, 5 losses.
Dustin Poirier
Age: 32
Height: 5'9"
Fight record: 34 fights, 27 wins, 13 wins by KO, 6 losses.
