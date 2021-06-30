UFC fans are soon to be treated by the upcoming trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor beat Poirier in September 2014, but 'The Diamond' got revenge in perfect fashion with a knock out victory at UFC 257.

A series of heavy punches and kicks proved to be the decisive factor in Poirier's win over McGregor, and now MMA followers are looking forward to the third meeting in the Octagon.

Date

The third meeting between Poirier and McGregor will take place on Saturday, July 10 2021 and fans are looking forward to see who will finish on top at the third attempt.

Start times have not been announced just yet, but the headline fight will likely begin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Location

Poirier and McGregor will go head to head at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets from AXS.

Live Stream

With the United States having tight travel restrictions for UK nationals, many UFC fans will be forced to watch the affair from home or at sports bars.

UFC 264 will be a pay-per-view event in the UK to be shown on BT Sport Box Office. It will cost around £20.00 to access the event with repeats to be shown across the weekend.

BT Sport will show the early prelims before the headline fight begins.

More details will follow.

UK start time

Start times have not been confirmed yet but UK fans can expect the headline fight to get under way at around 6am on Sunday morning.

Fight card

UFC fans are to be blessed with an entertaining set of fights before the main event of Poirier v McGregor.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor, Lightweight

Gilbert Burns v Stephen Thompson, Welterweight

Tai Tuivasa v Greg Handy, Heavyweight

Irene Aidan v Yana Kunitskaya, Women's Bantamweight

Sean O'Malley v Louis Smolka, Bantamweight

Preliminary

Carlos Condit v Max Griffin, Welterweight

Michael Pereira v Niko Price, Welterweight

Dricus du Plessis v Trevin Giles, Middleweight

Jessica Eye v Jennifer Maia, Women's Flyweight

Ryan Hall v Ilia Topuria, Featherweight

Omari Akhmedov v Brad Tavares, Middleweight

Jerome Rivera v Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Flyweight

Alen Amedovski v Hu Yaozong, Middleweight

Betting odds

With a victory to each fighter so far, even the bookmakers don't know who to back to win the clash outright.

Most of the main bookies are placing the same odds regardless of who you support.

Stats

Here are the stats and records for both Poirier and McGregor throughout their UFC careers so far:

Conor McGregor

Age: 32

Height: 5'9"

Fight record: 27 fights, 22 wins, 19 wins by KO, 5 losses.

Dustin Poirier

Age: 32

Height: 5'9"

Fight record: 34 fights, 27 wins, 13 wins by KO, 6 losses.

