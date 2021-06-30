Tottenham's next manager: Important update on Fabio Paratici

According to Sky Sports, Fabio Paratici has arrived in London for the first time since being appointed as Tottenham's director of football and he is set to hold talks with Nuno Espirito Santo this week.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

Alasdair Gold of football.london recently revealed that Tottenham could appoint Nuno as early as this week after talks progressed to an advanced stage with the former Wolves manager.

However, the report suggested that Daniel Levy is sceptical over hiring Nuno as Spurs boss due to concerns that fans will not be receptive to the appointment.

When are talks between Fabio Paratici and Nuno set to take place?

Sky Sports reveal that Paratici arrived in London on Tuesday for the first time since he was named Tottenham's new managing director of football.

The report claims that the Italian has further talks with former Wolves boss Nuno planned for this week, as Spurs look to finally appoint a manager after sacking Jose Mourinho over two months ago.

Spurs are reportedly confident in their pursuit of the 47-year-old and the north London club will hope that Nuno is the answer to their extensive summer search.

Which managers have turned down Spurs this summer?

Tottenham's dragged out hunt for a new manager has been a gruelling process and the board have been linked with countless targets throughout the summer.

Sky Sports revealed that Spurs have held talks with Antonio Conte, PSG's Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui to name a few.

According to the Guardian in April, RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann had been prominent on their list of targets, however he opted to take the reins at Bayern Munich to replace Hansi Flick.

Levy was also interested in signing Flick this summer according to The Telegraph in May, however he seems to be out of the running as it stands.

Can Nuno be a success at Tottenham?

He could be a success at Tottenham, however there are question marks over his style of play and whether or not the fans would be receptive to his footballing methods.

There are similarities between Nuno and Jose Mourinho as the pair both set their sides up in a defensive manner. For much of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign the Portuguese boss played predominantly with three central defenders and two wing-backs in his Wolves side.

Nuno's former club only managed 36 goals in 38 league games and despite their defensive structure, Wolves conceded 52 goals in the Premier League this term. It is worth mentioning that Nuno's side were without their goal scoring talisman Raul Jimenez, who had scored 17 league goals last season, for much of the campaign.

Nonetheless, Wolves have had less than 50% average possession in each Premier League campaign under Nuno and this term his team ranked just tenth in the division for shots per game with an average of 12.2.

