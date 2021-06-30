Amir Khan admits he wasn't a fan of Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight with Logan Paul, saying 'it's not good for the sport of boxing'.

Earlier this month, Mayweather (50-0), 44, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, went the distance with the controversial YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Paul (0-1), 26, of Westlake, Ohio, in an eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6.

While Mayweather joked that he had got away with "legalised bank robbery" during Showtime's pre-fight pay-per-view show Inside Mayweather vs Paul, Khan failed to see the funny side of his comments, as he insists that Paul could have gotten seriously hurt.

"I'm not really a big fan of that exhibition thing,” Khan said to Brian Custer on The Last Stand podcast. "No disrespect to Floyd or the other fighters that are doing that, but I just think it's not good for the sport of boxing.

"People are not taking boxing seriously and boxing's a sport where, the time they are going to start taking it seriously is when someone gets badly hurt.

"We just don't want that to happen. I think it would be quite tarnishing for boxing if God forbid a YouTuber got knocked out by a professional fighter.

"You can't really compare the two. I would never do that because I would be scared to hurt someone. If you hurt an influencer and you are the fighter that people always respected, you're going to lose that respect.”

Read more: Bob Arum open to Vasyl Lomachenko fighting Gervonta Davis or Devin Haney

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

In terms of the actual fight itself, Khan then suggested that Mayweather has damaged his reputation and questioned whether he needed the money in the first place.

He added: "Really, you shouldn't be sharing the ring with that person. Floyd did it a couple of weeks ago in Miami other day against Logan Paul.

"He couldn't hurt Logan and it looked bad for him. Him being a trained professional fighter for many years, whereas Logan came, put his gloves on and went in the ring.

"A lot of people said Floyd didn't look the same. Really, he got more bad comments than he got good comments in that fight.

"Did he really need the money? No. We don't think he does.

"But going into that fight he got a lot more hate because he couldn't knock out a guy who's worse than a journeyman basically."

Read more: UFC 264: How Conor McGregor joined the UFC after being rejected in 2012

News Now - Sport News