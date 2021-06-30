CrossfireX: What is the age rating?

CrossfireX is one of the most popular first-person shooters currently on the market.

Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, the developer that brought us Max Payne and Control, are behind the project to bring the gaming community the third instalment of the Crossfire franchise.

Crossfire, originally released in 2007 exclusively for Microsoft Windows, became so popular in the East, especially China, that a media franchise was established, which bloomed into a film adaptation and television drama that premiered in July 2020.

Even more amazingly, it went on to become one of the highest-grossing games of all time, having accumulated a staggering $12 billion (£8.5 billion) as of 2018, as is likely to be much higher than that in 2021.

No wonder the game's developers are looking to expand the franchise even more to next-generation consoles. Quite simply, it would be a missed opportunity if they chose not to venture out to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

That being said, the question remains as to whether Smilegate will replicate what they already delivered for PC - or completely transform the game and take it to the next level. At this stage, it's too early to call.

What is CrossfireX's age rating?

While previous Crossfire games have been given an ESRB rating of T (Teen) for violence, no indications have been provided on what sort of content will be in the latest edition of the Crossfire franchise.

We can only imagine that the delay is because the all-new single-player mode will cause the gaming officials to have a rethink.

That being said, stick with us and we will provide an update on this as soon as more information is revealed in due course.

Stay tuned.

