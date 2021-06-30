Horizon Forbidden West Beta: Release Date, How To Sign Up and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Horizon Forbidden West looks to be one of the most highly anticipated games of 2021 and we have all the current news and updates on the beta.

The role-playing game, set in a post-apocalyptic world, introduces players to a game which includes huge machines that can be used, big battles and lots of land to explore by land, sea and air.

The game is one of many that is coming out this year, and there are a lot more games to compete with due to several having delayed releases, caused by the pandemic.

Some games reveal beta’s to test out the new game before full release and to also gage some fan reaction.

Here is everything you need to know about the Horizon Forbidden West Beta:

Release Date

We do not know much about the beta at the moment, however it was confirmed by the director of the game, Mathijs de Jonge, that the game had reached its beta stage.

This is great news, and should mean fans are treated to a beta version of the game sooner rather than later. Especially seeing as the game is due to be released later this year.

How to sign up for the Horizon Forbidden West Beta

Again, more details on this will definitely be released in the future. Typically with a beta, you can sign up via the website of the game or the developers.

Make sure to opt-in for emails so that you are the first to hear about any possible beta releases for the game.

The sites you should keep an eye out for are available here.

As Horizon Forbidden West gets closer to its release date, there will be a lot more details revealed about the game, including gameplay footage. We will provide you with all the latest updates when we get them.

