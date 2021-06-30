Harry Kane has endured a frustrating opening to Euro 2020 and his form has prompted plenty of questions about his role within the England team.

While most have stopped short of suggesting Kane should be dropped, his form for the Three Lions has been ominously below par since the Euros got underway.

However, he finally bagged his first goal of the tournament to double England's advantage in the 2-0 win over Germany on Tuesday.

Many have tipped Kane to turn a corner now that he is off the mark ahead of a massive quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Kane's goal will represent a watershed moment at the tournament from an individual perspective, but let's not forget that the Spurs star's influence on this England team extends far beyond his goals.

He is the captain and a leader who commands massive respect in the dressing room.

Though the snippets of Kane's team talks broadcast in Tottenham's All or Nothing documentary were widely ridiculed by football fans, it seems there is more to Kane's leadership qualities than initially meets the eye.

Following the historic win against Germany, England kitman Pat Frost revealed how Kane had influenced the players ahead of kick-off.

Frost claimed that the 27-year-old delivered a rousing speech in the dressing room before the players stepped onto the Wembley turf.

Kane's words were so moving that he left Frost with goosebumps.

“So before we leave the dressing room for KO we have a massive huddle," said Frost on Twitter.

“The skipper spoke for about 30 seconds and it was goosebumps…..that’s when I knew we couldn’t lose tonight.”

From an England perspective, this is absolutely brilliant to hear ahead of the remaining knockout games.

There are bound to be bumps in the road on the journey towards the final at Wembley on 11 July, and Kane's words of motivation may well be needed a few more times to ensure England progress to the showpiece event.

Amid growing criticism over Kane's form at the Euros, it's important to remember just how influential his presence is for the players around him.

