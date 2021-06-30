Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

“That never used to happen. Never, ever.”

Those were Guy Mowbray’s words when Thomas Muller dragged a one-on-one wide of the goal with eight minutes remaining at Wembley.

The shock wasn’t necessarily with a player of Muller’s calibre missing a golden chance like that. The shock came with the fact those moments like that don’t usually go England’s way.

In the 55 years since their one and only major international tournament victory, England have suffered heartbreak after heartbreak. So when heartbreak stared England in the face yet again, we couldn’t quite believe when it took a diversion.

Muller’s miss was even more significant when, minutes later, Harry Kane made it 2-0 to book England’s place in the quarter-finals.

Muller was subsequently substituted in injury time and he was clearly still thinking about his missed opportunity as he left the pitch.

And hours after the match, Muller wrote an honest social media post about his feelings following his miss.

On Instagram, the Bayern Munich man wrote: “There it was, that one moment that you will remember in the end, that brings you to sleep at night.

“For whom you work, train and live as a footballer. That moment when you have it in your own hands to bring your team back into a close knockout game and to send an entire football nation into ecstasy.

“Getting this opportunity and then leaving it idle hurts me as hell. It hurts me for the whole @dfb_team, my team-mates and our coach, who all gave me the confidence to be there right then. But above all, it hurts because of all the Germany fans out there who stood by us and supported us during this European Championship, despite the difficult omens!

“Thanks for your support.”

As a legend of the game, you’ve got to feel sorry for Muller. Nobody deserves to feel that way. But we don’t reckon England fans will be feeling too concerned about his lack of sleep following his sitter.

