No More Heroes 3: What will the Collector's Edition contain?

After 11 long years, No More Heroes 3 is finally making a return and the excitement is starting to ramp up ahead of its summer release.

It is unclear as to why it has taken so long between the second instalment and the third, but nevertheless, the gaming community are finally getting their wish after all this time.

The third-person action-adventure hack and slash series will be making its fourth appearance with three main-game outings, with No More Heroes 2 having been released for the Nintendo Wii back in 2010.

The adventures of Travis Touchdown are due to continue and his return to Santa Destroy, with his prime objective to defend the world from an alien invasion and take out an intergalactic prince and his 10 powerful assistants, according to the game's official trailer.

It will be interesting to see how the gameplay differentiates from the Wii to the Nintendo Switch device, and if the same level of enjoyment is replicated.

No More Heroes 3 Collector's Edition

Previous versions of the franchise have received their very own Collector's Editions, where gamers have had to pay extra for some exciting goodies, such as:

No More Heroes Copy

Behind the Scenes Interview + Art Book

Original Soundtrack

Steelbook

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

At this moment in time, it is unconfirmed whether a similar package will be offered to gamers regarding the latest game. But stick with us, we will update you as soon as more information emerges.

How much will No More Heroes 3 Collector's Edition cost?

This proved to be excellent value for money at £50, but we doubt it will be that cheap this time around as versions will be available for the Nintendo Switch Pro when it is eventually released.

That being said, once the price is confirmed, we will let you know straight away!

