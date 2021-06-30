Halo Infinite: Season 1 Announced As ‘Heroes of Reach’

Halo Infinite is on its way and finally we know what the first season of the game will be called.

This is thoroughly exciting news for fans and the latest game in the Halo franchise is highly anticipated.

The next instalment of 343 Industries’ creation will continue the iconic storyline that was left off from Fireteam Raven back in 2018. However, not a great deal of information has been provided about the game’s possible storyline and what will be included.

The game, which is the the sixth main entry of the Halo series, and the sixteenth Halo game overall, promises to be a lot of fun for the gaming community.

Halo Infinite’s first season will be called ‘Heroes of Reach’

It was revealed that the free-to-play multiplayer will be introducing seasons to Halo Infinite, and this follows the style of many games around and out at the moment like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Speaking out on this was Joseph Staten, who is Head of Creative at Halo. He said: “I can share that we picked ‘Heroes of Reach’ as a Seasonal theme for very specific reasons.

“Reach has a rich history; it’s a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5.”

This is very exciting news and the reasoning behind picking it makes complete sense. Now that the first season has a name, the gaming community can get even more excited for the release of Halo Infinite, which is set to be this year.

We also know that these seasons will feature a lot of rewards and will last around three months.

Hopefully we find out more details around the seasons as soon as possible, but if it will be like other games, then gamers are in for a lot of grinadable weapons with great rewards.

