Wimbledon 2021: How have Andy Murray, Heather Watson and other Brits fared so far?

Wimbledon is in full swing and a number of British contenders are aiming to create history at tennis’ oldest tournament.

While there are several familiar names, Britain’s number one ranked woman Johanna Konta is not competing this year, having been forced to isolate after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

That being said, there are still plenty of hopefuls vying for silverware at this year’s Championships, including three-time major winner Andy Murray.

Here’s a look at how the Brits have got on so far:

Andy Murray

After being granted a wildcard this year, Murray came through a thrilling first-round tie against Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets.

The two-time champion had been 5-0 up in the third set but lost seven games on the bounce as Basilashvili fought his way back into the contest.

Murray regained the momentum in the fourth, however, winning the set 6-3 to set up a match versus Germany’s Oscar Otte.

Heather Watson

Watson’s disappointing season continued as she suffered a first-round defeat to America’s Kristie Ahn.

The 29-year-old won the first set convincingly 6-2 but narrowly lost a tiebreak in the second and then the third 8-6.

The Brit’s attention now turns towards the doubles, where she’ll compete with compatriot Harriet Dart.

Jack Draper

Still just 19 years old, Draper announced himself as a serious talent at Queens recently, when he beat both Jannick Sinner and Alexander Bublik.

After being granted a wildcard like Murray, the youngster was drawn against defending champion Novak Djokovic and put up a valiant effort.

Draper actually took the first set off the 19-time major winner but was ultimately outclassed by the Serbian who took the next three sets comfortably.

Dan Evans

Ranked 26th in the world, Evans has established himself as one of the best players on tour, though he is still yet to reach beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

The British number one came through his first match of the tournament convincingly, however, knocking out Spain’s Feliciano López in straight sets.

Evans will now play Serbia’s Dušan Lajović in the next round.

Katie Boulter

Boulter is ranked 219th in the world but showed impressive character in her first-round match to beat America’s Danielle Lao in three sets.

The 24-year-old has reached round two for the second time at the All England Club, though she faces a tough test against second seed Aryna Sabalenka next up.

Cam Norrie

Norrie’s consistent form in 2021 has seen him reach the third round at both the Australian Open and the French Open.

The world number 34 is seeded 29th at this year’s Championships and came through a tough opening match against Lucas Pouille in four sets.

Next up for Norrie is Australia’s Alex Bolt.

Other Brits to have made it through include Liam Broady, who overcame Marco Cecchinato to set up a clash with ninth seed Diego Schwartzman, while Samantha Murray Sharan is yet to complete her first-round tie with Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea.

There were defeats, however, for some British hopefuls, including Jay Clarke, Jodie Burrage, Katie Swan, Francesca Jones and Harriet Dart.

With five Brits still in the hunt for silverware, fingers crossed a few can string a run together at this year’s Championships.

