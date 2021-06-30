Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What is the release date?

While Season 7 of Chapter has only just got underway, Fortnite will eventually have to say goodbye to aliens at some stage.

Epic Games have provided an intergalactic edge to Season 7, which has gone down remarkably well with the fanbase of the hugely successful battle royale series.

It may be a tad early to be talking about Season 8 at this stage, but there is no harm in doing so as many changes, patches, buffs and nerfs are expected to take place before its official launch.

Also, it will be interesting to see how the story of the aliens ends, or whether it is further extended with a twist to the tale. But we doubt anything like that would happen. Then again, stranger things have happened in the gaming world!

There will be lots more bundles, skins, an all-new Battle Pass and weapons to match the theme for the new season. But information is significantly limited at this stage to work out what they will be.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Release Date

So it appears that Season 7 is set to take place throughout the entire summer, and the hot months will spit us out midway into the ninth month of the year, more specifically the 12th September 2021.

This means that the forecasted date for Season 8 to start is Monday 13th September 2021, but of course, this is subject to change.

