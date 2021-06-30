Horizon Forbidden West: Latest Gameplay Footage Emerges

Horizon Forbidden West is due to be released in 2021, and we have the latest gameplay trailer to get you really excited for the highly-anticipated game.

The game, set in a post-apocalyptic world, will let fans fly, swim and journey through the planet and it won't just be swimming on the top of the sea, but also under it and this makes the game quite unique as you can submerge yourself deep underwater. Here you can discover lost cities.

The sequel to popular game Horizon Zero Dawn is set in the United States, but is yet to have an official release date.

Fans love when a trailer is released, but are even more pleased when a gameplay trailer comes out.

Latest Gameplay Footage for Horizon Forbidden West Revealed

Gamers who are very excited about the Horizon Forbidden West, will be even more excited to hear that the gameplay footage is close to 20 minutes long, and it gives you a real good feel about what to expect from the game.

All the latest footage is available down below, and if there is more footage released, we will show it here, so be sure to keep an eye on this page.

Developers Guerilla Games are also famous for other games such as Killzone and Shellshock, and if Horizon Forbidden West is anything like these games, then we are definitely in for a treat.

The only issue with this is that now there are a lot of games that will be coming out at the same time, especially RPG’s, so developers Guerilla Games will have to make sure that the game is at its best to compete.

However the gameplay footage does show that the game can definitely compete with the best games around and become really popular.

Sadly for Xbox and Nintendo Switch players, the game is yet another Playstation exclusive, so it will not be available for the other consoles. This is a great coup for Playstation, and the game looks to be one that will be great on the Playstation 5.

