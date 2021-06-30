Daily Digest: Women’s Champions League to be shown on DAZN and YouTube for free

In today’s news: DAZN and YouTube to stream Women’s Champions League for free, Bianca Andreescu is knocked out of Wimbledon in the opening round, and Britain names its weightlifting team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

DAZN and YouTube to stream Women’s Champions League

UEFA has announced a new four-year global broadcasting partnership with streaming platform DAZN for the Women’s Champions League.

For the first two seasons, fans will be able to watch all 61 matches on DAZN and for free on the platform’s YouTube channel. For the following two seasons, right up until 2025, all 61 matches will be shown live on DAZN, while 19 matches will be free to view on YouTube.

The multi-year deal grants DAZN exclusive rights worldwide, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories.

“We are delighted to announce the start of a four-year global partnership with DAZN and YouTube,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. “For the first two seasons, fans around the world can access and watch for free all matches, enabling fans to follow the competition and the very best players in the world. There is no better way to inspire future generations of young girls and boys to play football. Women's football is here to stay and will only grow stronger.”

Bianca Andreescu loses opening match of Wimbledon

Fifth seed Bianca Andreescu lost her opening first match of Wimbledon this afternoon. She was defeated 6-2 6-1 by an impressive Alize Cornet. Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019, has been struggling to return to form from an injury picked up soon after her Grand Slam win.

Third seed Elina Svitolina was more successful, although she took three sets to overcome Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. The Ukrainian will now face Magda Linette, who came back from one set down to beat Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova set up an intriguing clash with Kristýna Plíšková after defeating Belgium’s Ana Bogdan 6-2, 6-2. Plíšková had triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 against Astra Sharma of Australia.

Zoe Smith, Emily Campbell and Sarah Davies named to British weightlifting team

Zoe Smith, Emily Campbell and Sarah Davies will represent Britain in the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Smith, who finished 10th at the London 2012 Olympics, will compete in the +59 kilogram division.

Davies is currently fifth in the women's +64kg world rankings, while Campbell won three gold medals in the +87kg earlier this year. The 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will compete in the same weight category as New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard, who is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games.

Swimming cap for Afro hair prohibited from Olympics

Soul Cap, a Black-owned swim brand which creates inclusive swimwear, has been rejected by the International Swimming Federation from becoming certified for competition swimming. This means athletes will be unable to wear the swimming cap for Afro hair at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to Metro, FINA barred the swim cap on the grounds that to their “best knowledge, the athletes competing at the International events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.” The organisation also described the swim caps as unsuitable due to not “following the natural form of the head”.

Soul Cap is partnered with swimmer Alice Dearing, who is set to become the first Black woman to represent Britain in swimming at the Olympic Games this summer.

Men and women’s FA Cup final to take place on same weekend

The FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup campaigns for the 2021-2022 season will both conclude over the same weekend at Wembley Stadium. The men’s final will be held on May 14th, followed by the women’s showpiece event on May 15th.

"The Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final is one of the biggest occasions in the women’s football calendar and an opportunity to showcase the very best players at one of the most famous venues in world football,” said Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the women’s professional game.

"I'm thrilled that we will have a whole weekend of world-class football at Wembley Stadium and I hope for a really big, vocal crowd to match the spectacle on the field."

The Women’s FA Cup campaign for the 2020-2021 season is still yet to be completed after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will conclude on December 5th at Wembley. Manchester City are the defending champions.

