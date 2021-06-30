England secured their passage to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after a fantastic victory over Germany on Tuesday evening.

The Three Lions went into the game at Wembley hoping to beat Germany at a major championships for the first time since 2000.

The two sides cancelled each other out for the opening 45 minutes as the game went into the break all square.

England finally found the opener in the 76th minute through Raheem Sterling.

Sterling found himself unmarked just a few yards out from goal and he made no mistake as he rolled the ball past Manuel Neuer.

England would go on to win 2-0 after Harry Kane doubled England's advantage with five minutes remaining.

Sterling was the hero at Wembley and he shared a beautiful moment with his child after the game.

The England winger went over to the sidelines to celebrate with his child, who was watching on from the stands.

View the moment below:

Many football fans enjoyed the moment and you can view some of the reaction below:

The Man City winger had been the subject of some criticism from England fans after an underwhelming finish to the season with Manchester City.

But he has justified his selection this summer.

He scored England's two goals in Group D and he also broke the deadlock against Germany.

With three goals from England's four games, he could win the Golden Boot if he keeps his form up.

Sterling has the opportunity to cement himself as an England legend if Gareth Southgate's side are to go on and win their first major trophy for 55 years.

The Three Lions will need him to be at his best once again when they face Ukraine in their quarter-final clash on Saturday in Rome.

