Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England produced one of their best results in recent history as they beat Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash on Tuesday evening.

It looked as if the match would go to penalties when the score was goalless with 20 minutes remaining.

But England finally broke the deadlock in the 76th minute through Raheem Sterling.

Luke Shaw's inviting cross fell to the feet of Sterling, who had the easy task of converting into an empty net.

The game was far from done, though.

Gareth Southgate decided he would bring Jordan Henderson on in the hope that his experience could see England through.

However, just before he took to the pitch, England doubled their lead and secured their passage to the quarter-finals.

Jack Grealish found Harry Kane inside the box and the Spurs man headed past Manuel Neuer to score his first goal of the tournament.

Henderson was on the sidelines for the goal and he was every England fan when Kane hit the back of the net.

Footage posted by the official Euro 2020 Twitter account captures Henderson encouraging his teammates.

"Go on, H!" he can be seen shouting in the build-up to the move.

He then went crazy when Kane hit the back of the net and shared an emotional embrace with Gareth Southgate.

It made for brilliant viewing and you can watch it below:

You love to see it.

Henderson hasn't played as much as he would have liked this tournament.

The Liverpool captain missed the last three months of the Premier League season with Liverpool due to injury.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

That means he had played just 45 minutes this tournament before the game against Germany.

But, despite his lack of game time, Henderson showed so much passion when Kane netted his goal on Tuesday.

England now play Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday as they look to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News