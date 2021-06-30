Euro 2020: Chelsea boss Emma Hayes voted as UK’s favourite pundit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has been voted as the UK’s favourite pundit for Euro 2020.

According to new research by the OLBG’s Commentator Rankings, fans have enjoyed listening to Hayes the most out of 28 pundits covering the ongoing Euro 2020.

It was announced Hayes would be part of ITV’s punditry line-up in May. She joined Sky Sports regulars Gary Neville and Roy Keane, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

Hayes has not been the only female name set to make an appearance. Former Lionesses forward Eni Aluko and Racing Louisville FC striker Nadia Nadim are also on the punditry team.

The 44-year-old Hayes, who has managed Chelsea since 2012, made her Euro 2020 debut for the Group C clash between Austria and North Macedonia. Since then she has featured both in the studio and in the commentary box, including for the thrilling round of 16 tie between Spain and Croatia.

Hates has been praised widely for her tactical insight and knowledge during her time as a pundit. There have even been calls to have the manager commentate on every match at Euro 2020.

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has been ranked as the second-most popular co-commentator at the Euros. He has been a regular on BBC Radio 5 Live during the tournament.

Hayes has become one of the most respected names in football due to her success with Chelsea. She led the Blues to a second successive Women’s Super League title and a Champions League final this season.

Although Chelsea were heavily beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in the final, Hayes’s team is still one of the most eye-catching and talented teams in women’s football.

As her stock has risen, Hayes has been linked for a number of roles in men’s football. She was tipped for a position with League One’s AFC Wimbledon earlier this year, but Hayes said describing such a move as a "step up" was an “insult”. She also claimed the club could not afford her.

Her incredible appearances on ITV are likely to increase the links with men’s football, but Hayes will only take a job worthy of her ability and expertise. Now one of the most popular pundits on TV, the Chelsea boss is a leading light in football.

News Now - Sport News