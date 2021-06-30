Sheffield United news: Blades' transfer stance regarding in-demand ace becomes clearer

Sheffield United will be hoping to bounce back under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic next season in the Championship following a tumultuous 2020/21 campaign in the top-flight.

A failure to put together a consistent run of results in the Premier League resulted in the Blades suffering relegation to the second-tier earlier this year.

Drafted in as a replacement for Chris Wilder, Jokanovic has big shoes to fill as his predecessor completely transformed the club's fortunes during his time at Bramall Lane.

However, the Serbian will fancy his chances of leading the Blades to a relative amount of success due to the fact that he has a rich history when it comes to competing in this particular division as a manager.

Whereas Jokanovic will be determined to put his own stamp on United's squad in the coming weeks by drafting in some fresh faces, he will first have to make a decision on the future of one of the club's in-demand players.

A recent report from La Gazetta dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness) revealed that Napoli were still looking to pursue a deal for Sander Berge and were willing to pay a fee believed to be in the region of €10m (£8.5m) to secure his services.

However, whilst the Italian club seemingly believe that the midfielder is being valued at €15m (£12.8m), it has been suggested that the Blades are seeking a £35m fee this summer.

In an update regarding this particular transfer saga, it has been revealed that United are open to possibility of parting ways with Berge on one condition.

According to the Sheffield Star, the midfielder will only be allowed to leave if a club triggers the release clause which was included in his contract when he joined the Blades in January 2020 for a fee believed to be in the region of £22m.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Napoli trying to secure the services of Berge for a relatively low fee, it is imperative that United do not give into their demands.

Although the Blades are seemingly open to the possibility of selling the midfielder, they will not want to make a financial loss on him and thus it may be worth sticking to their current valuation.

If the likes of Napoli and Arsenal, who have also recently been linked with a move, are unwilling to pay this particular fee, there is no reason why Berge cannot go on to make a real impact in the second-tier after being limited to 16 appearances last season due to injury.

Providing that the former Genk man is able to help Jokanovic's side seal an immediate return to the Premier League next year, the club will find themselves in a healthier position to secure a significant amount of money for him.

