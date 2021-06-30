Katie Boulter: Who is the British star that almost shocked Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon?

British star Katie Boulter came agonisingly close to beating Wimbledon second seed Aryna Sabalenka but eventually lost in three sets to the Belarussian.

The 24-year-old, who is ranked 215 places below Sabalenka won the first set 6-4, however, the world number four recovered to take the next two and reach the third round.

How familiar are you with Boulter though? Are you aware of her love for football, fashion and her previous success for Great Britain?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Brit:

Huge Leicester City fan

Having been born in Leicester, Boulter has confessed to being a huge supporter of the Foxes and will no doubt be delighted that the women’s team were promoted to the Women’s Super League this year.

The football fan also revealed that she’d been cheering on Gareth Southgate’s England side at Euro 2020 and was pleased the matches hadn’t conflicted with her schedule.

Speaking ahead of the England vs Germany game, the 24-year-old said: “I am really pleased to be playing on the first day so it is not at the same time as England so I can watch it.

"It could be very interesting watching in the hotel but I don't doubt that the English support will be the biggest.

"It would be great if there can be a feel-good factor in British sport with the football and Wimbledon over the next two weeks - I hope myself, all the home players and England stay in as long as possible.

Previously in the world’s top 100

Boulter has struggled for form in recent years but was previously ranked inside the world’s top 100 back in 2019.

Having reached the second round of the Australian Open, where she also lost to Sabalenka, the Brit reached a high of 82nd in the world.

While she is now ranked 219th as it stands, Boulter has proven once again this week that she can compete with the best in the world and will take confidence from today’s performance against the Belarussian.

Fed Cup and Billie Jean King Cup success

The 24-year-old has represented Great Britain on a number of occasions and won some crucial ties over the years.

In 2019, Boulter helped her side gain Fed Cup promotion when she beat Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas in three sets.

And this year, the rising star was in fine form for Britain again as she beat Marcela Zacarias to secure a play-off win against Mexico in the Billie Jean King Cup.

1 of 15 Who is the most recent Ladies’ Singles champion? Simona Halep Maria Sharapova Ashleigh Barty Naomi Osaka

Appeared in Vogue Magazine

Away from tennis, Boulter also has a keen interest in fashion and appeared in Vogue magazine back in 2018.

In the interview, the Brit revealed her love for wearing Burberry and Balmain as well as her addiction to Nike products.

Boulter actually appeared in a Nike advert that same year, debuting the tennis whites she wore that season as part of the brand’s autumn Tech Pack campaign.

Dating Alex de Minaur

Earlier this year it was revealed that Boulter is dating world number 15 Alex de Minaur.

The Australian tennis star posted on his Instagram back in March confirming the relationship with a post honouring the Brit on International Women’s Day.

“Happy international women’s day!! Specially to this one [Boulter], I don’t mind you," he wrote on Instagram.

Boulter responded with an equally adorable message, replying “Guess you’re OK too,” alongside a love heart and kiss emoji.

News Now - Sport News