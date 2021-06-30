Manchester United have agreed a deal with Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho.

Per Sven Westerschulze of Sport BILD, United have agreed to pay Dortmund €85 million. The fee could rise to €95 million if bonuses are met.

The news has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

He wrote on Twitter: "Jadon Sancho to Manchester United... HERE WE GO!

"Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

"Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026. Medicals pending - then it’ll be official."

Sancho has already agreed on a five year deal with the Red Devils. He will now undergo his medical before an official announcement later this week.

United have been targeting a move for Sancho since last summer. It appears they have finally got their man.

Sancho has been absolutely outstanding for Dortmund since signing from Manchester City in 2017.

Per Transfermarkt, the Englishman scored 50 times and assisted 64 goals in his four seasons with the German club.

Still only 21 years old, Sancho is already one of the most exciting wingers in the world and will only get better in the future.

Sancho joins a United side that will be hoping to win the Premier League once again.

United finished second in England's top tier, 12 points behind their fierce rivals, Man City.

Sancho will most certainly improve the Red Devils. He could go on to form a lethal partnership with Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani in attack.

