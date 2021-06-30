Rangers transfer news: Gerrard keen on new deal for attacker before his imminent exit

Rangers youngster Josh McPake is set for a loan move to Morecambe, according to Glasgow Live.

What's the latest Rangers news?

The forward is believed to be heading for Lancashire ahead of next season but is expected to sign a new two-year deal at Ibrox before doing so.

Currently, his contract is due to expire next summer but manager Steven Gerrard is believed to be eager to sort out his future despite not giving him much of a look in after making his debut back in 2019.

How much interest in McPake was there?

Although Morecambe have seemingly won the race to sign the 19-year-old, there was reportedly interest from within Scotland.

Having previously played for Dundee before moving to Forest Green Rovers, the likes of Livingston and Motherwell were believed to be keen on the teenager, though a move within Scotland now looks unlikely.

How many times has McPake played for Rangers?

Since playing 23 minutes of a Europa League qualifier against St Joseph's of Gibraltar in July 2019, McPake hasn't made an appearance at senior level.

Still, the report does claim that Gerrard is eager to sort out his future so that would at least suggest he's valued behind the scenes and, in attacking positions, it's not as if Rangers struggle.

With so many options across the front line, a loan move away does seem reasonable.

What's going on with some of the other youngsters?

The Sun recently claimed highly-rated Ciaran Dickson was set for a move to Burnley after a falling out behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Glenn Middleton could re-join St Johnstone on loan after a successful half-season on loan in Perth, during which the academy graduate won the Scottish Cup.

What has McPake said about Rangers?

Despite his lack of game time in a Rangers shirt, McPake has previously admitted he simply loves learning from some of the club's older players.

"Being able to watch players like Jermain Defoe first-hand has been great for me," he said (via The Scottish Sun in November 2020).

"He is coming to the end of his career but he still works like he's 20.

"For me at 19 to look at that puts me in the right stead.

"To see guys like him working every day, taking no days off and always being in the gym after training is fantastic.

"That gives me something to aim at and to look up to. I've been lucky that he comes and speaks to you and gives you advice as well."

