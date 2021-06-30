Transfer latest: Leeds on verge of sealing deal for "fantastic" attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds are expected to complete the permanent signing of Jack Harrison this week, as revealed by the Manchester Evening News.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harrison?

Harrison has spent the last three years on loan at Elland Road from Manchester City, and has done enough to convince Leeds that he deserves a permanent contract.

The deal is set to be wrapped up in the coming days, with the eventual transfer fee potentially reaching £15m.

What were Harrison's stats in 2020/21?

The 24-year-old started off the 2020/21 season by scoring on his Premier League debut at Anfield against Liverpool, and he did not look back from there.

He went on to score eight goals and provide eight assists in the top-flight across the course of the campaign - only Patrick Bamford (24) was directly involved in more goals than him.

Harrison ended the season strongly, scoring a goal and delivering two assists against Burnley on the penultimate weekend, suggesting that there is more to come from him moving into 2021/22.

What's been said about Harrison?

The winger has taken the Premier League by storm, and impressed plenty of pundits along the way. Following Harrison's outstanding performance at Turf Moor last month, Peter Crouch lavished praise on the forward.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Crouch said: "Every time I have watched him he’s had an impact. He was the best player on the pitch today – he was defensively very sound.

"He’s fantastic on the counter, he’s got the legs. He's been a fantastic player this season for Leeds."

Could Harrison be Leeds' signing of the summer?

He potentially could be.

Given that he has played for the club for the last three seasons, Harrison is fully accustomed to how Leeds play, so will not need time to settle into the side.

Meanwhile, from Marcelo Bielsa's perspective, he knows exactly what Harrison offers. The attacker has shown over the past 12 months that he can score and set up goals in England's top division on a consistent basis.

With most signings, there is an element of risk involved as players can take time to adapt to their new surroundings or injuries can stunt their development.

However, Harrison already knows how Leeds operate as a club, and he has hardly missed a game due to injury during his time in Yorkshire, indicating that he is almost always in top condition.

With this in mind, Leeds can be pretty confident that they are on to a winner with this signing, and it could turn out to be the best business they do all summer.

