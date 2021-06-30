Celtic transfer news: Talks continue as Postecoglou eyes early first signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer talks continue as Celtic attempt to bring Hadjuk Split defender Mario Vuskovic to the club this summer, according to The Scottish Sun.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Ange Postecoglou is said to have made the addition of the 19-year-old defender a priority as he attempts to put his own stamp on a squad that looks set for a major rebuild.

A deal is said to be close with the issue being in regards to the payment structure on the potential £4.5m move.

Should he move, the Croatian teenage is understood to be in line for a contract worth in the region of £12k-per-week.

How badly do Celtic need a new defender?

That surely depends on the future of Kristoffer Ajer though, given how last season went for the club, refreshing the squad as soon as possible would seem like a logical idea.

With a new manager in tow and the Champions League qualifiers less than a month away, attempting to foster at least some sort of cohesion after a miserable campaign is pretty much the least the club can do at the moment.

Although it'd be fair to say Vuskovic will be a relative unknown to Scottish football fans at the moment, an early signing would be as symbolic as anything. If new players arrive promptly to give Postecoglou the best chance of building something on the training pitch, perhaps it'd go some way into righting some of the wrongs of last season.

After all, The Athletic claimed back in January that there was a feeling behind the scenes that standards had slipped since Brendan Rodgers left Parkhead in 2019. If there's a refresh, new faces might lift the mood.

What's the latest on Ajer?

Earlier this week, German outlet Kicker suggested that Celtic's unwillingness to budge on their €15m (roughly £12.8m) valuation of the Norwegian defender meant Bayer Leverkusen were not prepared to bid just yet.

What has Postecoglou said about Celtic?

Speaking to the club's official website last week, the new manager claimed he was comfortable working under pressure.

“If I didn’t want pressure, I would probably be in a different occupation," he said.

"I’m here because this is where I want to be, it’s where I want to coach and it’s where I want to have success. I think most people understand that, and I think I’ll get judged on what happens moving forward, not what’s happened in the past.”

