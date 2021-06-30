France suffered a shock exit from Euro 2020 on Monday evening.

Les Bleus were easily expected to defeat Switzerland in their last-16 clash.

The first half didn't go to plan as Didier Deschamps' side trailed 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Haris Seferović's stunning header.

France battled back, though, and showed their dominance in the second half.

Switzerland missed a penalty to go 2-0 up and France punished them, scoring three unanswered goals to take a two-goal lead with 15 minutes remaining.

But France would collapse in the final 10 minutes.

Seferovic scored his second to give Switzerland hope, before Mario Gavranovic's goal restored parity.

Gavranovic's equaliser led to 'crazy' scenes on the pitch between French players as they argued between themselves.

Adrien Rabiot, Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard were all reportedly unhappy with Paul Pogba for his contributions in defence.

Varane is also said to have insulted Pavard for his defensive efforts.

"On the pitch, it was crazy," L’Equipe journalist Sebastien Tarrago said, per the Metro.

"They insulted each other very often. Pogba was at the centre of the game. There was notably an altercation with Rabiot. During the tournament, we saw all the great sides of Pogba. But personally I felt he was catastrophic defensively throughout the Euros.

"Pavard was reprimanded by [Raphael] Varane. He [Pavard] replied, ‘you’re right but I’m all alone and Pogba doesn’t give a damn’.

"Varane then went to tell Pogba, who then asked Pavard if he had a problem with him. And this all happened during the match."

Tarrago also revealed a clash between Pogba and Deschamps.

"For a while, there were even tensions between Paul Pogba and the coach because they didn’t quite agree tactically," Tarrago continued.

"Deschamps requested for the team to be secure to keep the result at 3-1. But the midfielder thought he had to keep attacking. In short, this meeting was very tense and from all points of view."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

Chelsea in 'total agreement' over Erling Haaland? Talks open over Raphael Varane! Hear the latest Blues transfer news on The Football Terrace...

The news comes after it was revealed that Rabiot's mother had clashed with Pogba and Kylian Mbappe's families in the stands during the game.

It seems there was chaos both on and off the pitch during France's shock exit from Euro 2020.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News