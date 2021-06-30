West Ham transfer news: Irons want gigantic £22.3m striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are keen on signing Genk forward Paul Onuachu, as reported by Own Goal Nigeria.

What's the latest transfer news involving Onuachu?

The 27-year-old has caught the eye of a number of teams across Europe but would reportedly prefer a move to England.

Brighton are also showing interest in the attacker, and his agent landed in the UK earlier this week to speak to clubs about a potential transfer for his client.

How much would Onuachu cost?

Genk are believed to be open to selling Onuachu this summer if their asking price is met. It is understood that they value the 6 foot 7 striker at around €26m (£22.3m).

West Ham now know how much they will have to pay to land Onuachu, but it is claimed that they have not tabled an official offer at this stage.

What were Onuachu's stats in 2020/21?

The 10-cap international was on fire in 2020/21.

Having never previously managed to score more than 14 goals in a regular season, he smashed past that total this year, netting 29 goals in 33 league appearances in Belgium's top-flight. This included six braces and a hat-trick, which he bagged in his opening game of 2021.

He also saved some goals for the play-offs at the end of the campaign, as he found the target four times in five games.

Across all competitions, Onuachu scored 35 goals and provided five assists in 41 matches - some truly outstanding numbers.

What could Onuachu offer West Ham next season?

There can be little doubt that Onuachu would add another dimension to West Ham's attack next year if he moved to the London Stadium.

To put it simply, you don't get many players at the highest level who are over two metres tall, so he would certainly be a handful to deal with. According to WhoScored, he won four aerial duels per game in 2020/21, highlighting how he is a formidable force when the ball is in the air.

His statistics suggest that he could be perfect for West Ham's style of play as well. The Irons had an excellent season this year, finishing in sixth place to secure a spot in the Europa League, and they managed to utilise set-pieces to great effect.

David Moyes' men scored 16 goals from dead-ball situations this term - no side in the Premier League netted more from set-pieces. By adding Onuachu to their ranks, they could be even more of a threat from these scenarios heading into next season, which could give them a good chance of replicating their feats of this year to ensure that they continue to battle for a European place moving forwards.

