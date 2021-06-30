Transfer latest: Man United line up "very dynamic" £63m Paul Pogba replacement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sport Bild, Manchester United could pursue Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka if Paul Pogba leaves the club this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Leon Goretzka?

Sport Bild claim that Man United could turn to Germany international Goretzka if Pogba were to leave Old Trafford in the transfer window.

The German news outlet suggest that the Red Devils view the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for their French midfielder.

Could Paul Pogba really leave Man United?

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that United will try and keep Pogba at the club this summer, although contract negotiations are not at an advanced stage yet.

Contrasting reports from AS this month suggested that the Manchester outfit are willing to use the World Cup winner in a trade deal to sign compatriot Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

United will be wary that Pogba has got just one year remaining on his £290,000 per week contract at the club, as his current deal is set to expire next summer in 2022.

What has been said about Goretzka?

Germany manager Joachim Low has previously been full of praise for Goretzka and claimed that Bayern's all-action midfielder is dynamic in style.

In an interview with Kicker via Get German Football News last summer, Low said, “His recent development in particular is very pleasing. His abilities are best used for a central position, as a No. 10 or a No. 8. But he can also play in the No. 6 position.

“He’s good at combining with his teammates, is very dynamic, has very good technique and good vision. What distinguishes him in particular is his ability to push forward and score goals. Leon knows that he can score with his right foot, left foot or with his head."

Transfermarkt value the 26-year-old at £63m and his current deal at Bayern is set to expire in 2022.

What were Goretzka's stats in the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign?

Goretzka had a strong campaign for Bayern this term, as the side won the Bundesliga title for the ninth consecutive season.

The box-to-box midfielder made 24 league appearances for the German Champions and according to WhoScored, he was their fourth best performer in the 2020/21 campaign with a rating of 7.2.

The 26-year-old registered ten Bundesliga goal contributions this term, but also carried out his defensive duties having made 1.5 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per league game.

A slight concern for United will be his injury record, as according to Transfermarkt, Goretzka was unavailable for 14 games this season, equating to 85 days on the sidelines.

If the Germany international can put his injury troubles behind him, then he would be a major coup for the Red Devils.

