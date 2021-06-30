Arsenal transfer news: Another club joins race for £100k per week Gunners star

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has attracted the interest of Juventus, as well as AS Roma.

What's the latest transfer news involving Granit Xhaka?

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that Roma are closing in on signing Arsenal's Xhaka this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "The deal is really getting closer and Roma are really confident. As I always said on the podcast, they are convinced they are going to sign Xhaka.

"He wants to play with Mourinho, he wants to join Italian football and Roma, so it’s just a matter of some details to be resolved between Arsenal and Roma.”

Which other Serie A side are interested in Xhaka?

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have set their sights on Xhaka after his eye-catching performances at the Euros and as it stands Roma have failed to match Arsenal's asking price.

The report suggests that the Gunners star still wants a move to Roma and has an agreement in place with the Italian outfit. However, Roma reportedly want to pay €12m (£10.3m) for the midfielder plus bonuses, but Arsenal want €20m (£17.2m) for his services.

That has opened the door for Juventus, who should have a greater financial reach than their Italian rivals.

According to Spotrac, Xhaka is Arsenal's seventh highest earner on a salary of £100,000 per week and the 28-year-old's deal at the Emirates is set to expire in 2023.

What has Roy Keane said about Xhaka?

In an interview with ITV via Joe, Roy Keane waxed lyrical over the performance of Xhaka and called the Arsenal midfielder outstanding, after Switzerland beat France on penalties at the European Championships earlier this week.

"The Swiss got it, they came to fight and they kept fighting. The French were disappointing," said Keane. "Granit Xhaka was absolutely the man of the match. I thought he was outstanding.

"The players are loving it, and you have to enjoy these moments - they've beaten France, the world champions. Great night."

How did Xhaka perform against France at Euro 2020?

Against all the odds, Switzerland overcame World Cup winners France and progressed to the quarter-final stages of the European Championships.

Xhaka was one of Switzerland's key performers in the match and according to WhoScored, the midfielder ranked as his side's third best performer with a rating of 7.54.

The 28-year-old's passing ability was evident that night as he registered three key passes, achieved a 93.1% pass success rate and completed 100% of his attempted long balls with eight out of eight.

Xhaka's defensive work shouldn't go unnoticed either. He made two tackles, two interceptions and won two aerial duels in 120 minutes against France.

The midfielder's stunning performances with his national side might make the Gunners think twice about selling him this summer.

