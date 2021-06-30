Man United transfer news: Red Devils want to sign "superb" 19-goal star

According to 90min, Manchester United are interested in signing Rangers right-back James Tavernier this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving James Tavernier?

90min claim that Man United are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in Tavernier including Arsenal, Brighton and Norwich.

The report suggests that United are in the market for a right-back to provide cover for Aaron Wan Bissaka and the Red Devils could test the Scottish champions' resolve in the transfer window.

Rangers have reportedly been badly affected by the global crisis and they could be forced to sell some of their biggest stars.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Tavernier?

Upon the extension of Tavernier's contract at Rangers in April, Gerrard expressed his delight for the defender and said that the 29-year-old has been superb on and off the pitch.

As per Glasgow Times, Gerrard said, "I have built up a real strong relationship with him. He’s been my captain over the course of the last three years and obviously I am well aware of what he’s been through before we came.

“It’s a great story and I love nothing better than to see people rewarded for their hard work and effort.

The former Liverpool midfielder added, “He’s been superb for me on and off the pitch and I’m delighted for him."

How did Tavernier perform for Rangers this season?

Tavernier was undoubtedly one of Rangers' best players in their 2020/21 title winning league campaign, as the side went an entire season unbeaten.

According to WhoScored, the defender was their best performer with a rating of 7.75 and the website also handed him seven man of the match awards - more than any player in Rangers' squad.

It isn't very often that a right-back tops the goal charts, however the 29-year-old netted a remarkable 19 goals for the Scottish champions and ended the campaign as their leading scorer.

Have United tried to sign another right-back this summer?

Man United had been interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Trippier this summer, however recent reports from Football Insider suggested that the Red Devils are ready to walk away from the deal after being priced out of a move for the England international.

According to the report, the Spanish Champions are not willing to reduce their demands of £35m for the defender, after the Manchester outfit had an opening bid of £10m rejected for the 30-year-old.

Tavernier and Trippier are similar ages and have both won titles at their respective clubs. The Rangers right-back could be a cheaper alternative to the Atletico man, and United could do a lot worse than recruiting him this summer.

