England defeated Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the final 15 minutes gave The Three Lions a 2-0 victory.

Declan Rice played his part on what was a historic day for England.

The West Ham star received an early booking after bringing down Leon Goretzka just outside the box.

But, despite having a yellow card to his name for the majority of the game, Rice didn't put a foot wrong as he helped keep Germany's attacking players quiet.

Rice ran himself into the ground and he was visibly exhausted in the final few minutes of the game.

In fact, Rice was so exhausted that he couldn't celebrate Kane's late goal with his teammates.

The 22-year-old was struggling with cramp when Kane headed past Neuer.

Rice hobbled a couple of metres before collapsing to the turf in a heap and stretching his leg.

It made for a comical moment and you can watch it below:

Rice was substituted shortly after, with Jordan Henderson taking his place.

The defensive midfielder reacted to the video on social media, writing: "The cramp was worth it in the end".

Rice spoke to the media after the game.

“Everyone had that fire in their belly to go out there and, for one, knock Germany out of the tournament, and two, progress to the next round,” he said, per West Ham's official website.

“It’s history. In the press conferences this week all the players have been asked about the previous games against Germany, but today we’ve created our own bit of history.

“We’re here at Wembley, Gary Neville was saying last night that these things don’t come around often and we’ve made the most of that opportunity today. It was a pleasure to be out there on the pitch.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves because Saturday is a massive game. We travel to Rome and we want to win that and progress to the semi-finals. All I can say about today is the occasion, the fans, the players, how we were up for it in the changing room.

“We’re all in it together and we really believe we’ve got the quality, and with the tournament pretty much being at Wembley, we believe we can keep progressing.”

