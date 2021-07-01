Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raheem Sterling was the hero as England beat Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash on Tuesday evening.

After a tense 75 minutes, Sterling finally managed to break the deadlock as he latched onto Luke Shaw's cross and rolled the ball into the net.

Sterling was on cloud nine but he nearly went from hero to villain just moments later.

The 26-year-old was sloppy in possession as he gifted the ball to Kai Havertz in a dangerous area.

Havertz then played Thomas Muller through on goal, who looked destined to score and restore parity.

However, Muller was unable to find the net as his effort went past the post.

While Sterling would have been relieved to see the Bayern man miss, that did not stop him collapsing to the turf in frustration over his error.

He wasn't on the ground for long, however.

That's because Kieran Trippier and Declan Rice both rushed over to help Sterling up.

Trippier then had a few words with Sterling and tried to get him back in position.

You can watch the moment below:

How great is it to see that?!

This team is just different. The team spirit this England side have is special.

England went on to win 2-0, with Harry Kane scoring England's second with five minutes remaining.

Gareth Southgate was ecstatic with his side in his post-match interview.

England FINALLY beat Germany at a major tournament! Check out all the reaction to an incredible result on The Football Terrace...

“I think the players were immense right the way through the team,” Southgate said, per the Guardian. “To know so many millions of people after such a difficult year at home can have that enjoyment is very special. When we got in the dressing room we were talking about Saturday. Today was immense.

“I’m just thinking about Saturday. It was lovely to be on the side to see the second goal go in. It was a really special moment. We’ve not achieved what we want to achieve yet. We can look back on today in the future. I want to get Saturday right.”

