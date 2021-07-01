Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Shaw has been phenomenal this season.

The English left-back was brilliant for Manchester United in 2020/21.

Shaw was so good that he was named United's Players' Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old continued his excellent campaign with a great performance for England against Germany on Tuesday.

The United left-back was in the starting lineup for England's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany at Wembley.

Shaw was solid in defence and contributed massively to England's two goals.

It was his cross that Raheem Sterling tapped home to give Gareth Southgate's side the lead.

10 minutes later, Shaw intercepted the ball in the middle of the park and Harry Kane would go on to score to make it 2-0.

Shaw is now one of the best left-backs in the world and one man that always believed in him is Juan Mata.

The Spaniard's message in a card he sent to Shaw back in 2019 has re-emerged after his incredible form for club and country.

Mata gifted Shaw his autobiography with the message: "To my friend Luke. You can be the best left back in the Premier League, believe it!"

Shaw has gone from strength-to-strength ever since Mata's message two years ago.

He's now one of the world's best left-backs after a stunning 2020/21 season.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

It's FINALLY happened! Manchester United reach agreement over Jadon Sancho! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Mata believed in Shaw and now his prediction has come true.

England will be hoping that Shaw can continue his brilliant form when they face Ukraine in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

If he is at his best, England will have a great chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News