Watford transfer news: £4.5m-rated ace linked with exit as Serie A side step up pursuit

Watford have made a whirlwind start to their transfer business this summer as manager Xisco Munoz looks to prepare the club for their imminent return to the Premier League.

As well as adding some experience to his side by securing the services of Danny Rose last month, the Spaniard has also signed some players who will be determined to make a positive initial impression in this division next season.

In terms of departures, Watford have already waved goodbye to four players and could be about to sanction another exit if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (as cited by Sport Witness), Udinese are set to step up their transfer pursuit of Ignacio Pussetto by pushing for a one-year loan deal.

It is understood that an agreement between the two parties could be finalised when they meet for talks later this week.

Following Watford's relegation from the Premier League last year, Pussetto was allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis as they sanctioned a move to Udinese.

A bright start to the 2020/21 campaign saw the winger provide six direct goal contributions in 13 appearances for the Serie A side.

However, Pussetto was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during a clash with Juventus in January.

Udinese went on to struggle for consistency in the winger's absence as they were forced to settle for a 14th place finish in Italy's top-flight division.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Considering that Pussetto, who is valued at £4.5m on Transfermarkt, is not guaranteed first-team football at Watford due to the presence of Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema, a return to I Bianconeri could potentially aide his development.

This touted switch may end up benefitting both parties as the winger has struggled to make a positive impression for the Hornets since joining them in 2020.

For Pussetto's sake, a move to a club that he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.99 for during the previous campaign may allow him to become a much more accomplished player if he is handed the chance to feature regularly later this year.

The Hornets meanwhile will be able to keep a close eye on his progress before he comes back to Vicarage Road in 2022.

Munoz will be hoping that in Pussetto's absence, Watford will be able to establish themselves at Premier League level by making a positive start to their return to this division.

