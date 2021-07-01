W Series: Sarah Moore "filled with pride" after making history on F1 Grand Prix weekend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The W Series returned to action last weekend as Alice Powell came out on top in the opening race at the Red Bull Ring.

It was a British 1-2 on the starting grid in Austria, which is how the race would go on to finish. Sarah Moore earned her first ever W Series podium finish with a stunning drive to kick off her 2021 season. In turn, her second-place finish would see her go on to make history.

Moore became the first ever LGBTQ+ driver to finish on the podium during a Grand Prix weekend. The 27-year-old sat down with GiveMeSport Women after her success in Austria to discuss her incredible achievement and what it means for the queer community.

An LGBTQ+ icon

"It filled me with pride," she said with a huge smile on her face. "I'm just so happy for everyone in the community, more than I am for myself. I'm at a point now where I can help the community – I'm on one of the biggest stages [in motorsport] so I think it's important for me to try and use that."

Moore is also an ambassador for Racing Pride, which is an LGBTQ+ charity within motorsport working to promote inclusivity. After being founded by Richard Morris in 2019 in partnership with Stonewall, Racing Pride has brought people like Moore on board to keep pushing to make sport a fairer place for all.

Speaking on her role with the charity, she said: "We aim to create a better understanding for businesses and get them on board with it [LGBTQ+ visibility] and get them to understand that this is what we need to help everyone stick together and make the world a happier place for anyone involved in the LGBTQ+ community.

"What a lot of people don't see is the suicides and the effects on mental health off the back of things like some people's comments on social media as well as out in public."

There's so many hurdles for us to overcome as a community but I think the more companies, the more people, the more allies we can get on board, the happier it's hopefully going to make the world.

Eyes on top five

With her maiden podium finish now under her belt, Moore shifts her attention to the rest of the season, which will see the drivers face another round in Austria before racing on the famous Silverstone circuit.

Fellow Brit and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick got off to a nightmare start at the weekend, experiencing problems with her car and ultimately finishing eighth on race day. But Moore has stressed the importance of not getting swept up in the excitement of early results.

"It was all very close at the Anglesey tests – between the top five to eight, but I don't think anybody expected it [the first race] to be as close as it was.

"I think a lot of people still expected Jamie to be at the top end of the field and a lot of people were shocked to see where she was, but I think she'll put in the work and she'll be up there this weekend."

Watch round two of the 2021 W Series season from the Red Bull Ring, Austria, live and free-to-air on Channel 4 from 3pm BST on Saturday 3 July.

